Spinnaker Beachside Grill amid lawsuit with insurance carrier

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

A popular beach club still remains closed two years after Hurricane Michael and more than one year after it announced a rebranding.

Locals have been waiting on the long-anticipated Spinnaker reopening, from beach club to beachside grill, back in January 2019.

Today, there is still little to no progress.

Owner Sparky Sparkman said they’re in the middle of a lawsuit with their insurance carrier related to Hurricane Michael damages.

The lawsuit was filed on April 27, 2020 against Certain Underwriters at Lloyd’s London.

According to documents, Lloyd’s London is not an insurance carrier. It states it is a “regulated market in which individual men and women (”Names") offer their capital to underwrite insurance risks in exchange for a premium."

The lawsuit also states Underwriters “are permitted to engage in the business of insurance with Florida citizens.”

Spinnaker alleges it paid all premiums on its insurance policy and reported its loss after Hurricane Michael in a timely manner. However, it alleges the Underwriters did not investigate the claim or write an estimate within 60 days after the loss.

Spinnaker also alleges Underwriters failed and/or refused to provide Spinnaker with the amount to repair the property.

Among other grievances, the complaint is for declaratory relief, breach of contract, and demand for jury trial.

Due to the case still being open, Sparkman could not comment any further on the situation.

NewsChannel 7 reached out to Lloyd’s London but have not heard back.

