Weekend Forecast

Sunny skies and cooler temperatures are in the forecast
By Chris Smith
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - It’s shaping up to be a very nice fall weekend here in the panhandle with less humidity and lots of sunshine. Lows tonight fall into the 50s area wide with a nice North winds at 10-15 mph. As we head into Saturday the humidity will remain low and highs will only reach the mid 70s. Winds will be NE at 10-15 mph. The moisture will begin to increase Sunday so expect for lows to not be quite as cool and highs to get closer to 80. The forecast is warmer and more humid next week with rain chances increasing some by mid to late week.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

