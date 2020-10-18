American Legion Post 356 celebrates Oktoberfest

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

The American Legion Post 356 in Lynn Haven held an Oktoberfest celebration for its members.

The event was a chance for members to get together with their peers and enjoy each others' company.

One member said he used to celebrate Oktoberfest in Germany, so he was glad he got to celebrate here in Panama City.

“I’ve had more Oktoberfests in my life than you can imagine, I spent 39 years in Germany, and I’ve had a lot of Oktoberfests, it’s a good time," said Michael Umland, an American Legion Post 356 member.

Leaders with the American Legion said now is also a great time to think about joining.

“American Legion plays a very important role for all veterans so all veterans should want to be involved in the American Legion because when you need the Veteran’s Affairs, the American Legion is there pushing the VA to give you the services you need when we need legislation state and nationwide, the American Legion are the people that do that push for you,” said Charlotte Lechene, American Legion Post 356.

More information on the American Legion can be found here.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.