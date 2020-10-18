Bay County high school bands participate in festival

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

Local band students got to show each other their stuff at a band festival Saturday.

Bay District Schools marching bands normally participate in a competition this time of year, but it was canceled because of the coronavirus.

But the band directors still wanted to give the kids a chance to show off their hard work.

Saturday night each school played their halftime performances, which Rutherford band director David Norona said was a special opportunity for the students.

“Building comradery between the schools and the band programs, the world of music education is a small place and band is an even smaller one and we all have the same goals in having the best education for the students and the more that we can work together and the more that we can support each other, the better it is for everyone involved,” said Norona.

The band fest took place at Tommy Oliver Stadium.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.