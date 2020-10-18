Advertisement

Bay County high school bands participate in festival

By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

Local band students got to show each other their stuff at a band festival Saturday.

Bay District Schools marching bands normally participate in a competition this time of year, but it was canceled because of the coronavirus.

But the band directors still wanted to give the kids a chance to show off their hard work.

Saturday night each school played their halftime performances, which Rutherford band director David Norona said was a special opportunity for the students.

“Building comradery between the schools and the band programs, the world of music education is a small place and band is an even smaller one and we all have the same goals in having the best education for the students and the more that we can work together and the more that we can support each other, the better it is for everyone involved,” said Norona.

The band fest took place at Tommy Oliver Stadium.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Survivor's Jam

Updated: 19 minutes ago

News

Halloween Hustle 5K

Updated: 19 minutes ago
Halloween Hustle 5K

News

Band Festival

Updated: 24 minutes ago

News

American Legion Post 356 celebrates Oktoberfest

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kellie Sanchez
The event was a chance for members to get together with their peers and enjoy each others company.

Latest News

News

Second annual Survivor’s Jam brings locals together

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sam Martello
Event organizers plan to hold a Survivor's Jam every year for years to come.

News

Gulf Coast School for Autism hosts first Halloween Hustle 5K and Costume Trot

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sam Martello
Gulf Coast School for Autism has another 5K planned for April 17, 2021.

News

Local doctor arrested after allegedly holding Uber driver at gunpoint

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Deputies say on the drive, Dr. Tumiel tried to change the course, yelling in part, “I have a gun in my back pocket," at the traffic light on Highway 390 and 23rd Street.

News

House of Terror

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 10:44 PM CDT
A new haunted house is in Panama City Beach.

News

Halloween fun at Beachfront Adventures

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 8:52 PM CDT
|
By Gretchen Kernbach
Halloween Haunt Nights are every Friday - Saturday from 7 - 11 p.m. and Sunday from 7 - 9 p.m.

News

Despite legislative confusion, Floridians will still set their clocks back November 1

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 8:50 PM CDT
|
By Olivia Michael
In just a few short weeks Floridians will be turning their clocks back an hour to mark the end of Daylight Savings Time on November 1, but Senators Rick Scott and Marco Rubio recently sponsored a U.S. Senate bill that would keep Florida and the nation on Daylight Savings Time until November 2021.