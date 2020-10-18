Advertisement

Dan Mullen tests positive for COVID-19

Florida head coach Dan Mullen calls to his offense before a snap against Texas A&M during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
By Julia Daniels
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -He made the announcement on Twitter saying in part “I have tested positive for COVID and have received word that my test has been confirmed. I’m continuing to self-isolate from my family, who all remain healthy, and am following all the guidelines set forth by UFhealth, the CDC and our public health officials.”

This in the wake of the Gators game against LSU, set for October 17, having already been postponed due to COVID concerns. The Gators are set to play Missouri on Halloween.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

