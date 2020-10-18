Advertisement

Gulf Coast School for Autism hosts first Halloween Hustle 5K and Costume Trot

All funds raised will go towards a playground for the school.
By Sam Martello
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The weather was perfect for a nice run around Frank Brown Park Saturday morning.

Gulf Coast School for Autism hosted its first-ever Halloween Hustle 5K and Costume Trot.

In light of COVID-19, runners were happy an event of this kind was held.

Many said this was the first run they have participated in since the pandemic began.

The event aims to support, advocate, and educate for autism awareness, and all funds raised will go towards one goal.

“Our goal is $40,000 to purchase adaptive playground equipment because we do serve a special needs population,” said Gulf Coast School for Autism Assistant Director Kuryn Patterson. “They require a special type of P.E. equipment, so that is our overall goal for the event.”

Staff expect they will need to hold a couple of runs to raise enough funds for the playground, and they already have another one planned for April 17, 2021.

