Perfect Game Baseball is back in town

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -Perfect Game Baseball set up camp at the Panama City Beach Sports Complex for a few days.

The 2020 WWBA 14U Championship started on Friday and will run through Monday, and is playing host to 36 teams from all over including some international teams.

One of the main goals of perfect game is to give players exposure on the recruiting trail, something tournament director, Korey Hall, says is even more important this season considering the changes made with the COVID-19 pandemic, but that is not the only objective this weekend. Players are making an equipment transition as well.

“This is our youngest world wood bat, so it’s their first time going from that 13U with the bigger barrels to now wood bats. It’s a big transition, but it’s also exciting for them to get the wood in their hands like the guys they watch on tv,” said Hall.

