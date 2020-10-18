Advertisement

Saturday Evening Forecast

By Grayson Jarvis
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - It was a beautiful day across the Panhandle today, and the sunny trend will continue through the middle of the work week.

Highs will jump back into the mid 80s for the end of the weekend, and there won’t be much variation in temperatures through the next seven days. High pressure will keep us warm and dry until moisture begins to creep back in by Wednesday night, leading to a return of rain chances from Thursday onward.

You can watch my full forecast above.

