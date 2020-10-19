Advertisement

Fall Red Snapper season kicks off this weekend

By Natalie Williams
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG) - This weekend kicked off the fall Red Snapper season.

This applies to private recreational fishermen and state for-hire fishing in the Gulf of Mexico. Private fishermen can catch Red Snapper in the Florida Gulf as well as federal waters but state-for-hire fishermen are limited to the Florida Gulf waters only.

Some local fishermen went out on the water Sunday to start the season off.

“There is a good number of snapper in the Gulf right now, a very healthy stock. We caught our limit. There was nine of us on the boat and we caught 18 snapper, some pretty decent sized, the water was kind of rough so we didn’t make it out very far," Hook’em Up Charters owner BJ Purkett said.

The season will last every Saturday and Sunday until November 1.

