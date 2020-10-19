Monday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Good Monday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar this morning with just a few low clouds developing across the Panhandle. They won’t last long through the morning, lifting and dispersing through 9am. We’ll all see a mainly sunny day ahead in NWFL and that sunshine will lead to a warm one.

Temperatures are starting off in the mid 60s with dew points climbing into the sticky 60s as well. Yet it’s still a very pleasant feel under the clouds. Dress comfortably today, no jackets required. It’ll certainly be warm under the sunshine this afternoon as highs climb into the mid 80s, feels like temperatures reach the upper 80s near 90°.

With a ridge of high pressure over the Mid-Atlantic states and aloft over the Southeast, we’ll continue to see sunny, warm, and dry conditions to start out the work week. However, with the clockwise winds around the high pressure over the Mid-Atlantic, we’ll gradually start increasing our moisture levels.

As the rising moisture pairs with the northern extent of a weak tropical low in the Caribbean moving west into the Yucatan Peninsula, we may get our first rain chances in a while by Wednesday afternoon. A few scattered showers will be all we can muster through the mid to late week, perhaps peaking with more coverage for rain across NWFL on Friday, before a weak cold front moves through over the weekend and clears out the moisture leaving another great weekend ahead. But not as fall-like as what we saw last Saturday.

In fact, we won’t have another fall like stretch of weather until maybe midweek next week.

Bottom Line...

For today, mainly sunny skies with a warm and humid feel as highs reach the mid 80s, feels like temperatures approach 90°. Your 7 Day Forecast keeps us quiet through the early week with small rain chances returning by the midweek.

