North Florida Gun and Knife Show back in town this weekend

By Natalie Williams
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

This weekend the North Florida Gun and Knife Show was back in town at Laketown Wharf in Panama City Beach.

Gun and Knife show owner Victor Bean says this year guns are in high demand.

He says they’re facing a shortage in ammo as well.

“The manufacturers shut down with COVID, and then the protest and the riots and so forth started about the same time, which caused a shortage in supply, a demand, a high demand, both of them at the same time just wiped out inventories,” said Bean.

He says there could be a shortage of guns and ammo for at least another year because of manufacturing delays.

