Okaloosa County Supervisor of Elections tests positive for COVID-19

(WJHG)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - The Crestview branch of the Okaloosa County Supervisor of Elections will be closed until further notice after the supervisor and an employee have tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials say Paul Lux will work remotely and self-isolate for the recommended time period while operations for the November 3rd General Election continue.

Early voting is still underway. Locals can vote at the Okaloosa County Administration Building in Shalimar, the Crestview Community Center, the Destin Community Center, or the Niceville Community Center.

Officials say all polling places will continue to adhere to CDC guidelines, including using personal protective equipment and sanitizing measures. Voters and poll workers are strongly encouraged to wear masks and respect others while in polling places.

