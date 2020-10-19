Advertisement

Potential word record breaking sand dollar found by local dive boat

A local diving boat found what could be a world record-sized sand dollar over the weekend.
A local diving boat found what could be a world record-sized sand dollar over the weekend.(Zach Johnson)
By Blake Brannon
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Captain Zach Johnson with the Panama City Dive Center was out with customers on Friday diving the Hovercraft Reef about five miles offshore in the Gulf.

When a diver came back up with a less than ordinary sand dollar, it caught Johnson’s eye.

“We’ve seen some big ones. I saw one that was about 6.3 inches earlier this year but when we saw this one, I knew it was a special one,” said Johnson.

The sand dollar measured in at almost seven inches across, which according to Johnson could be enough to make it into the world record books.

“I’ve been keeping up with the world record and we were very excited about it. He did not know what he had and he was very, very excited to find one that big,” said Johnson.

The current world record sits at just under six and a half inches but now Johnson and others are waiting for an official measurement for their sand dollar.

“I had the customer, he submitted it to the Guinness Book of World Records. Hopefully, they’ll come down and send a person to check it out and it’ll be an official record,” said Johnson. “So right now, it’s unofficially the largest sand dollar in the world. So, I told him to take very good care of that sand dollar before they verify it and make sure he doesn’t break it.”

Johnson said they’re going to keep an eye out for even bigger sand dollars and see if they can find any other world-records to break that could be hiding just offshore.

Johnson said they have applied for someone from the Guinness Book of World Records to come look at the sand dollar and hope to hear something in the next few weeks.

