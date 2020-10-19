Advertisement

Work Week Forecast

By Grayson Jarvis
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - All was quiet yet again across the Panhandle today, and a pleasant start to the work week is in store.

Sunshine will prevail through the first half of the work week, with temperatures remaining in the mid 80s for the foreseeable future. We will see moisture return to the area by Wednesday, with chances rising through the end of the week.

You can watch my full forecast above.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather Forecast

SUNDAY EVENING WX 10-18-2020

Updated: 1 hour ago

Weather Forecast

Saturday Evening Forecast

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 7:09 PM CDT
|
By Grayson Jarvis
The sunshine will be sticking around for awhile.

Weather Forecast

SATURDAY EVENING WX 10-17-2020

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 7:05 PM CDT

Weather Forecast

Weekend Forecast

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 7:17 PM CDT
|
By Chris Smith
Cooler, and less humid air has arrived just in time for the weekend

Latest News

Weather Forecast

Friday Evening Forecast

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 6:53 PM CDT
A great fall weekend weather wise is expected

Weather Forecast

Friday Forecast

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 7:15 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Michaels
Mostly sunny skies with a warm and humid start turning less humid by this evening.

Weather Forecast

Thursday Evening Forecast - 10pm

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 10:52 PM CDT
Warm and humid weather tonight, but cooler air is on the way

Weather Forecast

Thursday Evening Forecast

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 7:22 PM CDT
|
By Chris Smith
Cooler weather is on the way to the panhandle after a cold front sweeps across our area Friday

Weather Forecast

Thursday Evening Forecast

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 7:14 PM CDT
A cold front is on the way and will bring cooler weather this weekend

Weather Forecast

Thursday Forecast

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 7:20 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Michaels
Mostly sunny skies with a warmer and more humid feel today.