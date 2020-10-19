Work Week Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - All was quiet yet again across the Panhandle today, and a pleasant start to the work week is in store.

Sunshine will prevail through the first half of the work week, with temperatures remaining in the mid 80s for the foreseeable future. We will see moisture return to the area by Wednesday, with chances rising through the end of the week.

You can watch my full forecast above.

