Bay senior runs to our Almega Sports High School Football Player of the Week award

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -This week that honor goes to Bay senior tailback CJ Campbell. Campbell, number five in the video here, was an absolute machine for the Tornadoes in their win at Blountstown Friday night.

He had 254 yards on 24 carries, or just over ten and a half yards per carry. Four of his runs wound up in the end zone. He also caught two passes for another 49 yards, so over 300 yards from scrimmage for CJ. Bay needed every yard, on the way to a hard fought 36-33 win. So congrats to CJ Campbell, or high school player of the week!

