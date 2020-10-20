Advertisement

Bonifay Post Office renovations to be completed by the end of the month

By Natalie Williams
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BONIFAY, Fla. (WJHG) -

Soon after Hurricane Sally blew through the Panhandle, the Bonifay Post Office shut down after the storm damaged the facility. Some locals say the post office may not reopen, but Congressman Neal Dunn stepped in to clarify that the post office will reopen and renovations will be done by the end of the month.

While the post office is still closed, you can drop your packages off in multiple locations in Bonifay like 201 N. Oklahoma, 911 N., 2600 Hospital Dr. and Waukesha Street.

You can also drop off your packages at the Carryville Post Office, which is only a few minutes from the Bonifay Post Office.

And as far as mail-in ballots, Dunn tells us it is nothing to worry about.

“We are going to follow the rules we have followed for years, there might be more ballots that are handled in the mail, but I can promise you the post office can handle that extra load," said Dunn.

