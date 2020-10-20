Advertisement

Campaigns step up Florida ground game

2020 Presidential Election
2020 Presidential Election(Associated Press)
By Jake Stofan
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAPITOL NEWS SERVICE) - The presidential race is tightening in Florida, with recent polls showing a near tie.

Both Biden and Trump’s campaigns are making multiple stops in the Sunshine State this week before the final presidential debate, but the outcome is more uncertain than ever.

Stopping at a Black Voices for Trump rally in Florida’s capital city, the Trump campaign wrapped up another day of its fourth bus tour through the state.

On the bus, we spoke with Congressman Matt Gaetz, who said reaching minority voters has been a central focus of the president’s re-election bid.

“The policies of the Trump administration have benefited every community and we’re grateful for the diverse coalition we have,” said Gaetz.

Kamala Harris also made stops in Jacksonville and Orlando this week.

Biden Campaign Surrogate Dianne Williams-Cox was in Jacksonville and is confident in Biden’s support from minority voters.

“We need to unify. We need to come back together. We need to build back better and we can do it,” said Williams-Cox.

Neither the Biden or Trump campaign expect the late breaking New York Post story alleging the vice president played a role in his son’s foreign business ties to make a difference in the final results.

“I think many people are saying, ‘what article?' We’ve seen this played out before. You know, the Hillary emails, the ‘this’ and the ‘that,'” said Williams-Cox.

American Conservative Union Chairman Matt Schlapp said social media’s response to the story is evidence the Trump campaign is fighting a two front battle.

“It was basically almost impossible to find this article online as soon as it broke. Why? Because they’re trying to use their corporate money to make sure Joe Biden is elected President,” said Schlapp.

Both the Trump and Biden campaigns have acknowledged the possibility of post election lawsuits in the event of a close race.

But both expect a smooth election here in Florida.

Biden and Trump face off in the final presidential debate at 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Debate topics include COVID-19, race relations, American families, climate change, national security, and leadership.

Latest News

News

Saving voters from themselves

Updated: moments ago
|
By Mike Vasilinda
Across Florida thousands of mail-in ballots are already getting a second look by election canvassing officials after voters mismarked their ballots, changed their minds, or chose to waste their votes.

News

Florida releases COVID-19 update for Tuesday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Health officials say 16,308 people have died from the virus in the state.

News

Early voting underway in Florida; dates broken down by area county

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Floridians began early voting in much of the state Monday with no serious problems reported according to state officials, but not all area counties are accepting your vote just yet.

Weather Forecast

Monday Evening Forecast - 10pm

Updated: 16 hours ago
Warm and humid weather is in the forecast this week

Latest News

News

St. Andrews Towers welcoming residents back into apartments

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Blake Brannon
Since the complex caters to the elderly and disabled they say it’s even more important to get them back into a place they can call home.

News

Bonifay Post Office renovations to be completed by the end of the month

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Natalie Williams
Bonifay Post Office will reopen.

News

Panama City Beach police give Thunder Beach rally safety reminders

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Kernbach
City officials are requiring face masks for all vendors and patrons.

Weather Forecast

Monday Evening Forecast

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Chris Smith
Warm and humid weather is the forecast with better rain chances by the end of the week.

Weather Forecast

Monday Evening Forecast

Updated: 19 hours ago
Warm & humid weather is in the forecast with rain chances increasing later in the week

News

Late drop box guidance puts pressure on election officials

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Jake Stofan
In a last minute memo sent to Supervisors of Elections, Governor Ron DeSantis has said all mail ballot drop off boxes must be staffed at all times.