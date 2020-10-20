Destin massage therapist charged with battery

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - Deputies have arrested a Destin area massage therapist after two women claim he touched them inappropriately during a massage.

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Deputies say the first client and victim was a tourist from Texas. They say she came forward in November 2019 to report Alan McCullough, 60, of Niceville, saying he fondled her breast during a massage. McCullough denied the allegation and the case was closed when he requested an attorney and there were no witnesses to the incident.

Deputies say a second client and victim, a 25 year old college student from Tennessee, reported McCullough on September 14th of this year. The victim says he touched her inappropriately in between her legs. McCullough was working at a different massage business when this allegation was made. Deputies say McCullough denied the incident and would not agree to an interview.

McCullough was arrested Tuesday on two counts of battery, stating “separate accusations under similar circumstances reveals a pattern of conduct of unauthorized touching that no reasonable person would conclude is consistent with a legitimate therapeutic massage.”

