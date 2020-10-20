Advertisement

Early voting underway in Florida; dates broken down by area county

Early voting began for many Florida counties on Monday, October 19.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 4:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Floridians began early voting in much of the state Monday with no serious problems according to state officials, but not all counties are accepting your vote just yet. Here’s the breakdown of what local voters need to know before heading to the polls.

Early voting began Monday, October 19 in Okaloosa, Washington, Holmes, Jackson, Calhoun, and Franklin counties and will end October 31.

In Liberty County, polls open Tuesday, October 20, and will also end October 31.

The counties that are set to begin early voting on October 24 are Walton, Bay, and Gulf counties. Like other area counties, it will end in Walton County on October 31. However, in Bay and Gulf counties, voting will remain open through the date of the General Election, which is November 3.

Meanwhile, for those looking to vote by mail, if you did not request your ballot by mail in time you can still come into the Supervisor of Elections office to do an individual pickup or an emergency pickup on election day.

You can track the status of your mail-in ballot online by visiting your county’s Supervisor of Elections office.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

