Florida releases COVID-19 update for Tuesday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG) - The Florida Department of Health has released the latest coronavirus COVID-19 numbers for Tuesday.

Florida has 760,389 cases reported. There are 750,739 cases involving Florida residents and 9,650 in non-Florida residents.

Health officials say 16,308 people have died from the virus in the state.

Bay County is reporting 6,479 cases. This includes 6,313 residents and 166 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 99 years-old. 131 people have died from the virus and 378 people have been hospitalized. As of Tuesday morning, 22 people are in Bay County hospitals with COVID-19.

Okaloosa County is reporting 5,860 cases. This includes 5,812 residents, one Florida resident not in the state, and 47 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 103 years-old. 129 people have died from the virus. 322 people have been hospitalized. As of Tuesday morning, 20 people are in Okaloosa County hospitals with COVID-19.

Walton County is reporting 2,265 cases. 2,018 of the cases are residents and 247 are not from Florida. Their ages range between 0 to 101 years-old. There have been 29 deaths from the virus and 117 people have been hospitalized. As of Tuesday morning, seven people are in Walton County hospitals with COVID-19.

Washington County is reporting 1,181 cases. 1,170 are residents and 11 are non-residents. Their ages range between 0 to 99 years-old. 24 people have died in the county and 73 people have been hospitalized. As of Tuesday morning, there are two people in Washington County hospitals with COVID-19.

Holmes County has 850 cases. There are 835 residents and 15 are non-residents. Ages range between 0 and 101 years-old. There have been 12 deaths reported and 30 hospitalizations. As of Tuesday morning, there is no one in Holmes County hospitals with COVID-19.

Jackson County is reporting 3,056 cases. There are 3,020 local cases and 36 are non-Florida residents. The cases range from 0 to 100 years-old. There have been 83 deaths and 172 people have been hospitalized. As of Tuesday morning, six people are in Jackson County hospitals with COVID-19.

Calhoun County is reporting 679 cases, 678 are residents and one is a non-resident. The ages range from 0 to 99 years-old. 14 people have died and 37 people have been hospitalized for the virus. As of Tuesday morning, there are no people in Calhoun County hospitals with COVID-19.

Gulf County is reporting 926 cases. They are 915 residents and 11 non-residents. The ages range from 0 to 94 years-old. There have been 15 deaths and 55 hospitalizations reported. As of Tuesday morning, there is no one in Gulf County hospitals with COVID-19.

Franklin County is reporting 717 cases. There are 713 residents and four non-residents. Ages range from 0 to 85. Four deaths have been reported. Nine people have been hospitalized. As of Tuesday morning, there is no one in Franklin County hospitals with COVID-19.

Liberty County is reporting 530 cases of COVID-19. All 530 are residents. The ages range from 0 to 86 years-old. 10 people have died and 14 people have been hospitalized.

To keep up with the latest numbers and statistics coming from the Florida Health Department, visit the state’s COVID-19 Dashboard.

As of 10:16 a.m. Tuesday, the Agency for Health Care Administration is reporting 27 available adult ICU beds out of the 147 beds reported for our area. It also is reporting none of the four pediatric ICU beds are available.

