Local father and son duo head to Texas to see their favorite team in World Series

Steve and Cooper Moss in Texas for Game Two of World Series Wednesday
Steve and Cooper Moss in Texas for Game Two of World Series Wednesday(WJHG)
By Scott Rossman
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -The 2020 World Series begins Tuesday night in Arlington, Texas. Come game two of that series, there will be a Bay County tie to the series, in person.

Among the Rays fans on hand for that game will be Steve Moss, the Bay County School Board Chairman, and his 14 year old son Cooper, a student at Surfside Middle School.

Steve was born and raised in St. Petersburg, he grew up a Rays fan. Cooper as Steve tells me, had little choice but to inherit that love of the team. Last week when the Rays had the upper hand in the American League Championship Series against the Astros, they got online, and spent $1,500 for two tickets to Wednesday’s game. Tuesday they flew to Dallas and are now in Arlington in advance of that.

I spoke with them Tuesday afternoon.

“You know when the Rays went up three nothing (in the ALCS) I said Cooper this is a once in a lifetime opportunity.” Steve told me via a Zoom call. “He (Cooper) used some of his Christmas money for his ticket. And so we pooled our money together and got the tickets. And then lo and behold, the Astros win game four, and the Astros win game five. Then the Astros won game six. And I said oh no Cooper, I’ll be honest with you, I said if this don’t work out I’m going to check Stubhub and see how much we can resell these things.”

The Rays did win game 7, and game one of the World Series against the Dodgers tonight, the moss boys again will be one of 10.500 fans at Wednesday’s game two!

Steve says they’ve purchased facemasks with the Rays logo on them, which they’ve been told they must wear at all times during the game, unless they are eating. He says fans will be spread out to where there should be no fans in the row in front of them, or the row behind them.

This is the second of two epic baseball related road trips for this father son duo. Thanks to Cooper entering and winning an online contest, the two scored tickets to the 2016 MLB All-Star game in San Diego, and traveled together to that.

