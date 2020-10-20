Monday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - The humidity has increased from the cooler, less humid air we saw over the weekend. That will continue as we move through out the week. Tonight we will see clear skies w/lows in the mid to upper 60s. Winds will be E/NE at 5-10 mph. For Tuesday highs will reach into the mid to upper 80s under sunny skies. Winds will be E/NE at 10 mph. We will see rain chances on the increase over the rest of the week with our best chance coming on Friday.

