Advertisement

Monday Evening Forecast

The humidity is on the increase w/rain chances on the way
By Chris Smith
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - The humidity has increased from the cooler, less humid air we saw over the weekend. That will continue as we move through out the week. Tonight we will see clear skies w/lows in the mid to upper 60s. Winds will be E/NE at 5-10 mph. For Tuesday highs will reach into the mid to upper 80s under sunny skies. Winds will be E/NE at 10 mph. We will see rain chances on the increase over the rest of the week with our best chance coming on Friday.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather Forecast

Monday Evening Forecast

Updated: 1 hours ago
Warm & humid weather is in the forecast with rain chances increasing later in the week

Weather Forecast

Monday Forecast

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Ryan Michaels
Skies turn mainly sunny today with warm and humid highs in the mid 80s.

Weather Forecast

Work Week Forecast

Updated: Oct. 18, 2020 at 7:23 PM CDT
|
By Grayson Jarvis
Rain is on the way for the middle of the week.

Weather Forecast

SUNDAY EVENING WX 10-18-2020

Updated: Oct. 18, 2020 at 7:14 PM CDT

Latest News

Weather Forecast

Saturday Evening Forecast

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 7:09 PM CDT
|
By Grayson Jarvis
The sunshine will be sticking around for awhile.

Weather Forecast

SATURDAY EVENING WX 10-17-2020

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 7:05 PM CDT

Weather Forecast

Weekend Forecast

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 7:17 PM CDT
|
By Chris Smith
Cooler, and less humid air has arrived just in time for the weekend

Weather Forecast

Friday Evening Forecast

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 6:53 PM CDT
A great fall weekend weather wise is expected

Weather Forecast

Friday Forecast

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 7:15 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Michaels
Mostly sunny skies with a warm and humid start turning less humid by this evening.

Weather Forecast

Thursday Evening Forecast - 10pm

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 10:52 PM CDT
Warm and humid weather tonight, but cooler air is on the way