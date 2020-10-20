Advertisement

Panama City Beach police give Thunder Beach rally safety reminders

By Gretchen Kernbach
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG) -

The start of the fall Thunder Beach rally is only a few days away and soon enough, there are going to be a lot more than just cars on the roads.

Panama City Beach police officials said to expect heavy traffic on almost every road in Panama City Beach, especially near the venues like Frank Brown Park and Harley Davidson.

More so, allow yourself extra time to get to your destination and always pay attention to the road.

So far, there are no planned road closures.

Police will be looking to organizers and vendors to enforce COVID-19 guidelines.

“In regards to what’s going on with COVID and social distancing... it’s upon the promoters, the people who are putting on the venues. They need to ensure their patrons are doing what they need to do," Panama City Beach Police Lieutenant J.R. Talamantez said. "We’re going to hold them accountable if they’re not taking those extra steps to ensure the people that are visiting our town are safe.”

City officials are requiring face masks for all vendors and patrons.

The rally is October 21-25.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

