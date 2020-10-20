Advertisement

Saving voters from themselves

Judge Davenport said it is important to have an election day plan.
Judge Davenport said it is important to have an election day plan.(WTVY)
By Mike Vasilinda
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAPITOL NEWS SERVICE) - Across Florida thousands of mail-in ballots are already getting a second look by election canvassing officials after voters mismarked their ballots, changed their minds, or chose to waste their votes.

Under Florida law, canvassing boards include the local supervisor of elections, a county judge, and the chair of the county commission, but substitutions are allowed if one of the officers is unavailable, or a candidate on the ballot.

Right now, those boards in every county are saving thousands of voters from their own mistakes.

“The last one didn’t go through the machine because they put their I voted sticker on the ballot,” said Mary Ann Lindley, a member of the canvasing board in Leon County.

We observed the Leon County canvasing board in action and took away some key lessons.

Lesson number one: Don’t vote for more than one candidate in a race.

“Two people for this presidential. Three people for this presidential,” said Lindley.

In that case, Joe Biden lost two votes; Trump one.

Lesson two: Don’t use red ink.

“That’s basically invisible ink, so we’re very clear on how the voter intended to vote and we are able to remark it for them,” said Holly Thompson on the Leon Elections staff.

Lesson three: Try to be as clear as possible.

“So just be very solid. Those light little ball point pen marks are hard to read,” said Lindley.

On one ballot we saw, the voter tried to erase their first choice.

On another, Joe Biden’s name was bubbled in, but  then there was a write in for Will Ferrell.

In that case, the board voted to count the Biden vote.

The final lesson: if you plan to vote by mail, don’t wait.

“Don’t mail it to us any later than October 27th, but I would advise you if you are going through the mail, sooner than that,” said Leon County Supervisor of Elections Mark Earley.

And if you do vote by mail, you can check online to see if your vote has been counted, and if not, fix any problems.

What’s clear after watching the canvassing board is that its members go out of their way to make sure the intent of the voter is understood.

Latest News

News

Campaigns step up Florida ground game

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jake Stofan
The presidential race is tightening in Florida, with recent polls showing a near tie.

News

Florida releases COVID-19 update for Tuesday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Health officials say 16,308 people have died from the virus in the state.

News

Early voting underway in Florida; dates broken down by area county

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Floridians began early voting in much of the state Monday with no serious problems reported according to state officials, but not all area counties are accepting your vote just yet.

Weather Forecast

Monday Evening Forecast - 10pm

Updated: 18 hours ago
Warm and humid weather is in the forecast this week

Latest News

News

St. Andrews Towers welcoming residents back into apartments

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Blake Brannon
Since the complex caters to the elderly and disabled they say it’s even more important to get them back into a place they can call home.

News

Bonifay Post Office renovations to be completed by the end of the month

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Natalie Williams
Bonifay Post Office will reopen.

News

Panama City Beach police give Thunder Beach rally safety reminders

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Kernbach
City officials are requiring face masks for all vendors and patrons.

Weather Forecast

Monday Evening Forecast

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Chris Smith
Warm and humid weather is the forecast with better rain chances by the end of the week.

Weather Forecast

Monday Evening Forecast

Updated: 21 hours ago
Warm & humid weather is in the forecast with rain chances increasing later in the week

News

Late drop box guidance puts pressure on election officials

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Jake Stofan
In a last minute memo sent to Supervisors of Elections, Governor Ron DeSantis has said all mail ballot drop off boxes must be staffed at all times.