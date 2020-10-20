St. Andrews Towers welcoming residents back into apartments

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Like many things in Downtown Panama City, the St. Andrews Towers apartment complex was dealt a heavy blow from Hurricane Michael.

But now, two years later, the complex is slowly and steadily moving people back in.

“We’re trying time get the FEMA people in first. They’re the ones the government and the city ask us to try and house as quick as we could and we’re in the process of doing that,” said Benchmark Management regional manager Donna Golema.

Management with the building says they’re moving in about five to six people a day.

Since the complex caters to the elderly and disabled they say it’s even more important to get them back into a place they can call home.

“These elderly people want to be home. They’ve lived with their family, they’ve lived in assisted housing, and have gone to other HUD facilities,” said Golema. “The calls I get every day is they just want to come home. They just want to be in their own home.”

For resident Diane Cummings, who left just before the storm, it’s been a roundabout trip to make it back to Panama City.

“We got down to New Port Richey and we found a motel. We were there for four months and then we had a friend in Lakeland who said there was an apartment that opened up so we’ve been living in Lakeland ever since until we got the call to come home,” said Cummings.

Cummings came back into town on October 9th and hopes to fully unpack in the next few weeks.

In the meantime, she says she’s thankful to be back.

“After two years I just thank God. It’s turning a whole new page on a whole new future,” Cummings said. “It’s wonderful.”

