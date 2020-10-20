Advertisement

St. Andrews Towers welcoming residents back into apartments

The St. Andrews Towers is moving residents back into apartments, two years after Hurricane Michael.
The St. Andrews Towers is moving residents back into apartments, two years after Hurricane Michael.(WJHG/WECP)
By Blake Brannon
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Like many things in Downtown Panama City, the St. Andrews Towers apartment complex was dealt a heavy blow from Hurricane Michael.

But now, two years later, the complex is slowly and steadily moving people back in.

“We’re trying time get the FEMA people in first. They’re the ones the government and the city ask us to try and house as quick as we could and we’re in the process of doing that,” said Benchmark Management regional manager Donna Golema.

Management with the building says they’re moving in about five to six people a day.

Since the complex caters to the elderly and disabled they say it’s even more important to get them back into a place they can call home.

“These elderly people want to be home. They’ve lived with their family, they’ve lived in assisted housing, and have gone to other HUD facilities,” said Golema. “The calls I get every day is they just want to come home. They just want to be in their own home.”

For resident Diane Cummings, who left just before the storm, it’s been a roundabout trip to make it back to Panama City.

“We got down to New Port Richey and we found a motel. We were there for four months and then we had a friend in Lakeland who said there was an apartment that opened up so we’ve been living in Lakeland ever since until we got the call to come home,” said Cummings.

Cummings came back into town on October 9th and hopes to fully unpack in the next few weeks.

In the meantime, she says she’s thankful to be back.

“After two years I just thank God. It’s turning a whole new page on a whole new future,” Cummings said. “It’s wonderful.”

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather Forecast

Monday Evening Forecast - 10pm

Updated: seconds ago
Warm and humid weather is in the forecast this week

News

Bonifay Post Office renovations to be completed by the end of the month

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Natalie Williams
Bonifay Post Office will reopen.

News

Panama City Beach police give Thunder Beach rally safety reminders

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gretchen Kernbach
City officials are requiring face masks for all vendors and patrons.

Weather Forecast

Monday Evening Forecast

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Chris Smith
Warm and humid weather is the forecast with better rain chances by the end of the week.

Latest News

News

Late drop box guidance puts pressure on election officials

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jake Stofan
In a last minute memo sent to Supervisors of Elections, Governor Ron DeSantis has said all mail ballot drop off boxes must be staffed at all times.

News

Are mail ballots the new hanging chads?

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Mike Vasilinda
Twelve thousand of the 2.5 million mail ballots already returned can’t be counted until signature problems are fixed.

News

Man arrested after allegedly kidnapping woman at gunpoint

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
A Marianna man is behind bars after police say he kidnapped a woman at gunpoint.

News

Okaloosa County Supervisor of Elections tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
The Crestview branch of the Okaloosa County Supervisor of Elections will be closed until further notice after the supervisor and an employee have tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Fall red snapper season kicks off

Updated: 23 hours ago
Fall red snapper season kicks off

News

American Legion celebrates Oktoberfest

Updated: 23 hours ago
American Legion celebrates Oktoberfest