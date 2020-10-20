Tuesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Good Tuesday morning everyone! Much of today’s forecast is similar to yesterday’s.

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar this morning with just a few low clouds developing across the Panhandle. They’ll be similar to yesterday, but not as widespread and won’t last long through the morning if you do happen to wake up with them. We’ll all see more sunshine ahead in NWFL by the midday, with some cloud cover mixed in at times in the afternoon.

Temperatures are starting off in the mid 60s with dew points well into the sticky 60s as well. Although, like yesterday it’s still a pleasant feel early on in the morning! Dress comfortably today, and once again no jackets are required. It’ll certainly be another warm day ahead under the mostly sunny skies this afternoon as highs climb into the upper 80s, feels like temperatures reach the low 90s.

With our ridge of high pressure still over the Mid-Atlantic states and aloft over the Southeast, we’ll continue to see warm and dry conditions today like yesterday. However, we sit at the base of that ridge, and with the clockwise winds around the high pressure over the Mid-Atlantic, we’re gradually increasing our moisture content in our atmosphere. That, paired with the northern extent of a weak tropical low in the Caribbean moving west into the Yucatan Peninsula, may bring about our first rain chances in a while by tomorrow and into the late week. It’ll culminate to a likely chance for some afternoon or evening rain by Friday, with all other days looking a bit more stray or hit or miss.

A weak cold front moves through over the weekend and breaks down our pattern a bit, lessening rain chances. It will not bring about any fall like feels. For that, we’ll have to wait until a week from today for a bigger fall front to move through.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly sunny skies with a warm and humid feel as highs reach the upper 80s, feels like temperatures reach the low 90s. Your 7 Day Forecast brings in small rain chances for the afternoons of Wednesday and Thursday, but much more likely by Friday afternoon and evening.

