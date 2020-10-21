Authorities investigating two fatal crashes in Walton County

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office responded to two fatal traffic incidents officials say happened within minutes of each other Tuesday night.

Deputies say both incidents happened sometime around 7 p.m. They say one of the crashes happened near the intersection of Highway 331 and Highway 98, while the other crash happened just a few miles west at Don Bishop Road and Highway 98. Deputies confirm that both of these incidents were fatal, however, no further details have been made public at this time.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update you both on-air and online as we learn more.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.