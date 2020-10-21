Advertisement

Bay County Sheriff’s Office issues body cameras to deputies

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - The Bay County Sheriff’s Office has taken another step to protect its deputies and citizens.

Last year, the sheriff’s office bought in-car cameras for patrol vehicles from the Motorola corporation. Now, they have added Watch Guard Body cams for all of their patrol officers and supervisors.

Starting Wednesday, deputies will be issued body cams for use whenever they interact with the public in the line of duty. The system is fully integrated with the car cameras, which are triggered whenever the deputies activate their blue lights.

The patrol officers attended an extensive training session before being issued body cameras.

“We do want them to have it on when they are in contact with citizens and doing their job," Sheriff Tommy Ford said. “I think, like I said, I think it’s going to show the community the great work that they do and the difficult circumstances that they do it under. The other issue that I had with privacy concerns. We’re seeing people at their most vulnerable time and I really don’t like the fact that we’re living in a world where everything is recorded but that’s the situation we’re in.”

Sheriff Ford also stated all recordings are matter of public record except those events that take place inside a residence. There are other areas that can be redacted for privacy reasons.

