Bay County Skatepark moving forward

The Bay County Skatepark's designs were approved Tuesday.
The Bay County Skatepark's designs were approved Tuesday.(Bay County)
By Blake Brannon
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

The Bay County Skatepark took a big step forward Tuesday.

The Bay County Parks and Recreation Advisory Board approved the conceptual designs for the skate park and are moving to the next steps for the project.

Skate park designers, Team Pain, and the county can now move into developing construction documents.

County officials say after the documents are done they can put them out to bid.

The skate park will be built in the northern part of the Panama City Beach sports complex.

