Bay County voters and others across Florida receiving threatening emails

By Blake Brannon
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Some Bay County voters may have seen some intimidating emails in their inbox.

The emails seemingly target registered Democratic voters.

The emails said if the voter didn’t change their party affiliation or vote a certain way there would be consequences.

The emails also showed the voter’s name and address.

Bay County Supervisor of elections Mark Andersen says if anyone was sent a threatening email to report to it the proper law enforcement authorities as well as his office so they can work to make the election safe and secure.

“Together we’ll make sure we’re well protected and safe through this election. Keep in mind, never tell anyone how you intend to vote," said Andersen "It’s the whole reason we do secrecy, that is part of democracy is remaining secret on how you cast your ballot, for your own protection.”

Similar emails have been reported throughout the state.

Andersen went on to say Bay County voters should use only use his office’s website, bayvotes.org to stay up to date with any information concerning the upcoming election.

