BOCC and United Way to Distribute CARES Act Funds

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -The Bay County Commission is getting some help with the distribution of CARES Act funds from a local not for profit agency. The commission voted to enter into an agreement with United Way Of Northwest Florida to speed up the delivery of five million dollars to the local economy.

United Way’s role will be to identify and qualify local 501c.3 agencies who will distribute the cash to the public. The money will help provide assistance to residents impacted by the pandemic for items like food, housing, child and adult care.

The money will be made available through an application process.

BOCC Chairman, Philip Griffitts said “United Way, they’ve been a very good partner to us, especially after Hurricane Michael. So we know their capabilities, we know what their abilities are to get the money into the people that really need it. So it’s a very successful partnership and we’re looking forward to getting it working.”

Bryan Taylor, President/ CEO of the United Way Of NW Florida added “Just as we did after Hurricane Michael when we were receiving Hurricane Michael relief funds from all over the country, we were distributing it and making it available to everyone in the disaster-affected counties, this money will be treated the same.”

The five million dollars must be completely distributed by December 31st.

