Bonifay man charged with soliciting a minor

BONIFAY, Fla. (WJHG) - Holmes County Sheriff’s deputies say they arrested a Bonifay man on October 20 for attempting to solicit a minor after an undercover investigation.

Deputies say Tyler Jacobs, 32, targeted a girl he believed was 15-years-old on social media, soliciting photographs, sending sexually explicit messages, and arranging to meet locally for sex.

Deputies say they arrested Jacobs as he approached the meet up spot.

According to deputies, they found a glass pipe containing methamphetamine in Jacobs car.

Jacobs was charged with obscene communication - using a computer to solicit a minor, traveling to meet after using a computer to lure a child, and possession of methamphetamine.

