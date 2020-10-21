Destin convenience store robbed at gunpoint

DESTIN , Fla. (WJHG) - Okaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies say a Destin convenience store was robbed at gunpoint early Wednesday morning.

Deputies say they were called to the Texaco store on Harbor Boulevard before 1:00 a.m. about an armed robbery.

The clerk told deputies two men came in and one approached the counter with a gun, demanding money.

The clerk said the men got some cash before running out the door and heading west.

Deputies say the suspects are described as short, slim black men between the ages of twenty and twenty-five.

Deputies say they were both wearing a mask, baseball cap, and gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OCSO at 850.651.7400 or Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850.863.TIPS, emeraldcoastcrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips Mobile application.

