Father of infant charged with manslaughter after baby’s death

Alexander Marmolejo is charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child.
Alexander Marmolejo is charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child.(WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - After months of investigating, a father of an infant who was found unresponsive and later died is now facing charges.

Panama City Police arrested Alexander Marmolejo, 29, Tuesday, on a charge of aggravated manslaughter of a child.

They say on January 31, 2020, the mother of the 2-month-old baby found him unresponsive in the middle of the night. They say the child was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Investigators say Marmolejo was the only one watching the baby that night. They say Marmolejo was impaired by alcohol while taking care of the baby, which led to an unsafe sleeping situation. The Medical Examiner determined the cause of death to be positional asphyxia, meaning suffocation as a result of the unsafe sleeping position.

Investigators say the baby’s death could have been prevented and Marmolejo’s actions are believed to have contributed to the baby’s death.

The Florida Department of Children and Families lists suffocation or strangulation in an adult bed as being the leading cause of injury-related deaths for infants under one-year-old.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

