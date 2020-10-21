Advertisement

Mosley football team looking ahead to another big road trip Friday

By Scott Rossman
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 8:01 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -It is another big road trip ahead for the Mosley Dolphins football team, as it continues to try and rack up some wins, while preparing for that playoff game come mid-November.

Dolphins head coach Jeremy Brown says he and his staff are focused strictly on the former...winning games as the season progress. This week that means a shot at a 4-0 Milton team on the road.

The Dolphins have had some lows and highs the last two weeks. They got clobbered by Niceville November 8th, but bounced back in a big way last Friday with a 44-7 home win over Gulf Breeze. Defense, special teams, the offense all clicking in that game.

Coach Brown says that performance was due to the kids having the right attitude coming off the Niceville loss, and a willingness to work hard in practice last week.

“You know I think it really started on Monday.” coach Brown told me Tuesday. “We had to circle the wagons a little bit. You know we had to get the kids to understand that they’re a really good football team. Had to get the coaches to understand that we’re a really good football team. But there were some things that as coaches and players that we had to get better at. And we did that starting on Monday, and Tuesday might have been one of the best practices of the year. And just kind of built on that the whole week and you know kind of our motto last week was just perform!”

And they’ll need the same effort and attitude this week as they go up against undefeated Milton. That game one of several we’ll feature on Friday Night Overtime.

