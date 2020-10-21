Advertisement

Notice an increase in political text message spam? It’s not just you.

By Olivia Michael
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

Whether it’s an alleged political non-profit, a supposed researcher, or a possible poll - spam artists are capitalizing on the upcoming election.

“It’s real hard to know is it somebody that’s really trying to get you to vote, or if it’s a cybercriminal pretending to be one political party or another?” said author and cybersecurity expert Scott Schober.

He said most people are targeted simply because they’ve registered to vote.

"Also if people attend any type of political rally they could certainly get their number from there as far as these robo-texts, and then there’s these other databases also that just house tons of peoples personal information,” said Schober.

Schober said the strategy is also the new favorite and cost-effective marketing tool used by many campaigns.

“The political campaigns have shifted this year especially to go to texting because 90% of the texts do go through and are read in under a couple of minutes,” he said.

Lieutenant J.R. Talamantez with the Panama City Beach Police Department said you can report texts to the Federal Communications Commission or sign up on the National Do Not Call Registry.

“You take that text message and you forward it to 7-7-2-6 which translates to ‘SPAM’ and the Federal Communications Commission will look at it and see if it violates any of the rules or conditions,” but most importantly Telemantez said if you’re prompted to click a link and donate, “do not do that. If you want to donate to whichever party or whichever campaign go to that specific verified website and donate on that site."

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Voter Email Threat

Updated: 47 minutes ago
Local voters are receiving threatening emails ahead of the election.

News

Final Stretch

Updated: 47 minutes ago

News

Bay County Dog Beach

Updated: 47 minutes ago
Bay County might have a section of beach dedicated to dogs soon.

News

Bay County voters and others across Florida receiving threatening emails

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Blake Brannon
The emails said if the voter didn’t change their party affiliation or vote a certain way there would be consequences.

News

Bay County Skatepark moving forward

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Blake Brannon
The Bay County Parks and Recreation Advisory Board approved the conceptual designs for the skate park and are moving into the next steps for the project.

Latest News

News

Proposed dog beach on the way to Bay County beaches

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Blake Brannon
The idea was brought up over the summer but county officials decided to wait before moving forward.

News

Alaqua Animal Refuge to move into new location after damage from Hurricane Sally

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kellie Sanchez
While many of the dogs and cats are staying with foster families, the refuge still needs a place to house them when they return.

News

The new Marianna K-8 School has a final walkthrough by school board members on Tuesday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Natalie Williams
The final walkthrough for the Marianna K-8 School happened on Tuesday.

News

BOCC and United Way to Distribute CARES Act Funds

Updated: 2 hours ago
United Way’s role will be to identify and qualify local 501c.3 agencies who will distribute the cash to the public.

News

Vets and First Responders Lunch at Texas Roadhouse

Updated: 3 hours ago
Tuesday, "A Superior Air Conditioning" joined forces with Texas Roadhouse to provide a free lunch to honor veterans and first responders.