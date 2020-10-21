Notice an increase in political text message spam? It’s not just you.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

Whether it’s an alleged political non-profit, a supposed researcher, or a possible poll - spam artists are capitalizing on the upcoming election.

“It’s real hard to know is it somebody that’s really trying to get you to vote, or if it’s a cybercriminal pretending to be one political party or another?” said author and cybersecurity expert Scott Schober.

He said most people are targeted simply because they’ve registered to vote.

"Also if people attend any type of political rally they could certainly get their number from there as far as these robo-texts, and then there’s these other databases also that just house tons of peoples personal information,” said Schober.

Schober said the strategy is also the new favorite and cost-effective marketing tool used by many campaigns.

“The political campaigns have shifted this year especially to go to texting because 90% of the texts do go through and are read in under a couple of minutes,” he said.

Lieutenant J.R. Talamantez with the Panama City Beach Police Department said you can report texts to the Federal Communications Commission or sign up on the National Do Not Call Registry.

“You take that text message and you forward it to 7-7-2-6 which translates to ‘SPAM’ and the Federal Communications Commission will look at it and see if it violates any of the rules or conditions,” but most importantly Telemantez said if you’re prompted to click a link and donate, “do not do that. If you want to donate to whichever party or whichever campaign go to that specific verified website and donate on that site."

