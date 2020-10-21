Proposed dog beach on the way to Bay County beaches

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Bay County beachgoers can soon bring their four-legged friends with them to a new part of the beach.

The Bay County Parks and Recreation Advisory Board is moving forward with plans for a dog beach on the far east end of the beach next to the M.B. Miller County Pier.

County officials say it will follow similar rules to the other dog beach by the City Pier.

The idea was brought up over the summer but county officials decided to wait before moving forward.

“We decided that we would wait until after the summer season was over, seeing as how it was a new program, and starting it in the fall so we could work out any kinks that might occur when it wasn’t so busy," said Bay County Assistant General Services Director Jason Jowers.

They say they hope to have it up and running by next month and will finish up the final steps in the next few weeks.

“We have to do signage, we have to run the rules by or county attorney’s office. We just want to make sure the language will fit on with what our county attorneys feel is appropriate," said Jowers.

County officials say Parks and Rec. staff would manage the dog beach.

