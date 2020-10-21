Advertisement

Shalimar man arrested after random attacks at restaurant, threatening man with cleaver

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies say they arrested a Shalimar man on five felonies after he randomly punched a McDonald’s customer at the drive-thru, threatened the manager with a cleaver, and hit two Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies.
Okaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies say they arrested a Shalimar man on five felonies after he randomly punched a McDonald’s customer at the drive-thru, threatened the manager with a cleaver, and hit two Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies.(WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SHALIMAR, Fla. (WJHG) - Okaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies say they arrested a Shalimar man on five felonies after he randomly punched a McDonald’s customer at the drive-thru, threatened the manager with a cleaver, and hit two Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

Deputies say they were called to a McDonald’s on Eglin Parkway in Shalimar around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night about an armed disturbance.

Deputies say the first victim, an 18-year old Shalimar resident, told them the man walked up to his car at the drive-thru window and punched him in the face before grabbing him and biting his finger.

According to the deputies, the man left but came back and approached the restaurant manager with a large cleaver.

The two responding deputies say they found the suspect standing by the door of another restaurant.

Deputies say he ignored their commands and shut the door on them.

Deputies say they them tased the suspect, but he didn’t show any affect and proceeded to hit one deputy in the head with a chair and punch another in the chest.

Deputies say they were able to restrain the man and take him into custody.

The man, identified as Xue Chen, 40, of Shalimar, was charged with aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, battery on a law enforcement officer, aggravated battery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and resisting with violence.

