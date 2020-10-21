Advertisement

State fires back on Amendment 3 suit

Voter registration deadline is quickly approaching.
Voter registration deadline is quickly approaching.(KOTA)
By Mike Vasilinda
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAPITOL NEWS SERVICE) - Amendment 3 on the ballot would drastically change primary elections in Florida, making political parties less relevant.

A last minute bipartisan challenge seeking to invalidate the amendment is drawing fire from the Secretary of State.

In a blistering response, the state calls the lawsuit too little too late.

As of 8:30 Wednesday morning more than 3.6 million people had cast their ballots. That includes votes for Amendment 3. But whether those votes count at all is still up in the air.

A lawsuit filed last week seeks to have the amendment stricken from the ballot, arguing it will make it harder in the future for minorities to get elected.

“It’s just too easy for parties to figure out how to manipulate the ballot, and it’s not fair representation, and minorities end up losing,” said State Senator Janet Cruz.

Now the state is firing back.

It argues the pandemic already makes this election difficult and not counting Amendment 3 votes would confuse voters.

All Voters Vote Chair Glen Burhans said the state’s response is dead on.

“The reports the lawsuit is based on bear no indicia of reliability. Now that’s fancy lawyer talk for saying its a sham. And it is a sham. And the lawsuit represents an abuse of the process,” said Burhans.

But both Republicans and Democrats behind the lawsuit say the arguments were expected.

“There have been times that amendment have been stricken after voters have voted. After elections are over,” said Cruz.

The Florida Supreme Court, back in March, said the amendment was not misleading and that it met other requirements to be on the ballot.

The plaintiffs response is due Friday, with a decision expected quickly.

The All Voters Vote campaign believes just the presence of the lawsuit has already confused some voters.

It said fears of less minority representation are not founded since lawmakers will redraw districts before the amendment takes effect in 2024.

Latest News

News

Pressure mounting for schools and universities to stay open

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Jake Stofan
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has made his position clear: he doesn’t want schools to close their doors despite the ongoing pandemic.

News

Father of infant charged with manslaughter after baby’s death

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
After months of investigating, a father of an infant who was found unresponsive and later died is now facing charges.

News

Destin convenience store robbed at gunpoint

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Okaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies say a Destin convenience store was robbed at gunpoint early Wednesday morning.

News

Shalimar man arrested after random attacks at restaurant, threatening man with cleaver

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Okaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies say they arrested a Shalimar man on five felonies after he randomly punched a McDonald’s customer at the drive-thru, threatened the manager with a cleaver, and hit two Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

Latest News

News

Bonifay man charged with soliciting a minor

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Holmes County Sheriff’s deputies say they arrested a Bonifay man on October 20 for attempting to solicit a minor after an undercover investigation.

News

Authorities investigating two fatal crashes in Walton County

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
The Walton County Sheriff’s Office responded to two fatal traffic incidents officials say happened within minutes of each other Tuesday night.

News

Voter Email Threat

Updated: 18 hours ago
Local voters are receiving threatening emails ahead of the election.

News

Final Stretch

Updated: 18 hours ago

News

Bay County Dog Beach

Updated: 18 hours ago
Bay County might have a section of beach dedicated to dogs soon.

News

Bay County voters and others across Florida receiving threatening emails

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Blake Brannon
The emails said if the voter didn’t change their party affiliation or vote a certain way there would be consequences.