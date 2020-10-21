Advertisement

The new Marianna K-8 School has a final walkthrough by school board members on Tuesday

By Natalie Williams
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) -

In Jackson County on Tuesday there was a final walkthrough of the new Marianna K-8 School to approve the completion of the school and make sure all the finishing touches were done.

There were school board members and representatives from the Culpepper Construction Company at the school as part of the walkthrough.

The construction has taken two years to complete and during the process there have been a lot of roadblocks like the pandemic and a few hurricanes, but that hasn’t stopped the school from almost being done.

With this final walkthrough the Marianna K-8 School will be officially approved as school board property.

Tuesday was a very exciting day for the school board, the Culpepper Construction Company and everyone else involved.

Jackson County Schools Superintendent Larry Moore tells us what this new school means for the community.

“It means a minimum of 50+ years of a good substantial modern building that will provide many, many opportunities for our students and students that aren’t born yet. It offers all kinds of possibilities,” said Larry Moore.

