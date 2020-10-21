Thunder Beach is roaring into Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - The thunder is back on the beach starting Wednesday. The fall Thunder Beach rally was canceled in September due to COVID-19 concerns. But after Governor Ron Desantis moved the state into phase three reopening organizers resubmitted the application and the rally is back on.

One usual participant, Indian Motorcycle, isn’t taking part this year.

“We had a 2 week time frame from the time they approved the rally and it really wasn’t enough time to get things together,” said Indian Motorcycle General Manager Randy Moore.

Moore believes the best thing to do during this time, is to just keep the store open for normal business. He says even though they aren’t participating in the rally, he still expects to get the same amount of people coming through his doors. Because of the expected large crowds, COVID-19 protocols be practiced in his store.

“I’m still going to practice safe distancing, my customers can wear a mask if they feel comfortable, my employees will be. I’ll still be wiping down everything. I actually hired someone to wipe the store down throughout the day,” said Moore.

Another usual participant in Thunder Beach is already set up and waiting for the riders to roll in.

Harley Davidson has vendors and rows of motorcycles in the parking lot ready to rumble. We asked some already here for Thunder Beach how they feel about being part of the rally.. during a pandemic.

“I’m healthy. The Vitamin D out here is amazing. So, no worries in the world out here.”

“We do follow social distancing, we do carry masks if we have to wear them. So we feel pretty safe. We’re aware, we’re cautious, but we’re not fearful.”

“I feel very confident that when you’re out in open spaces you aren’t at risk.”

Harley Davidson management says they are still working on finalizing COVID protocols to ensure everyone’s safety.

