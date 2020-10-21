Advertisement

Tuesday Evening Forecast

Rain chances are on the increase in the days ahead
By Chris Smith
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - The unseasonably warm and humid weather continues here in the panhandle. For tonight we will see lows in the 60s to near 70. On Wednesday we will again see very warm and humid weather w/highs in the mid to upper 80s. There will be a slightly better 30% chance of rain in the forecast during the afternoon. The rain chances will increase Thursday into Friday before decreasing over the end of the weekend. For now, the forecast remains warm and humid until maybe a front brings cooler weather late next week.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

