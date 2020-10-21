Vets and First Responders Lunch at Texas Roadhouse

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -Several times a year one local air conditioning company partners with a popular restaurant to honor those who have served or are currently serving their country and those who serve on the front lines as first responders.

Tuesday, “A Superior Air Conditioning” joined forces with Texas Roadhouse in Panama City Beach to provide a free lunch to veterans and first responders.

The event was open to all military, both active and retired and first responders and their families.

Jimy Thorpe, Owner of A Superior AC said “My father served in the military, I did as well. He was a Marine, I was in the Army. We wanted to do something to help our vets and first responders, so we started giving one air conditioning away then we started doing two per quarter. We do this because we just want to say thank you to our vets and to our first responders that do so much for us.”

A Superior has been hosting this event since 2015 and for the last three years, it has been held at Texas Roadhouse.

