Wednesday Forecast

We have a bit more clouds cruising our skies this morning, especially across our eastern counties. They won’t last long through the morning and should disperse through the mid-morning allowing for more sun than clouds to open up. We’ll all see more sunshine ahead in NWFL by the midday, with some cloud cover mixed in at times in the afternoon and a late day shower possible.

Temperatures are starting off mild in the upper 60s to low 70s for those with clouds and dew points well into the sticky 60s as well. Although, like yesterday it’s still a decent feel early on in the morning! It’ll certainly be another warm day ahead, so dress comfortably. Under the mostly sunny skies this afternoon, highs climb into the upper 80s, feels like temperatures reach the low 90s.

Our setup remains largely unchanged. With our ridge of high pressure still over the Mid-Atlantic states and aloft over the Southeast, we’ll continue to see warm and dry conditions today like yesterday. However, we sit at the base of that ridge, and with the clockwise winds around the high pressure over the Mid-Atlantic, we’re gradually increasing our moisture content in our atmosphere.

We’re also seeing deeper moisture, moisture aloft, returning to our skies today surging north from the Western Caribbean where a broad area of low pressure is sliding into the Yucatan Peninsula. All of that extra moisture in the atmosphere will help develop a few late day scattered to stray, hit or miss, brief passing showers. This pattern continues into the end of the week, and with the added moisture continuing to build, more and more scattered storms will develop for Friday and Saturday.

A weak cold front moves through over the weekend and breaks down our pattern a bit, lessening rain chances by Sunday. It will not bring about any fall like feels. For that, we’ll have to wait until possibly late next week now.

For today, mostly sunny skies with a warm and humid feel as highs reach the upper 80s, feels like temperatures reach the low 90s. Your 7 Day Forecast brings in small rain chances for the afternoons of Wednesday and Thursday, but much more likely by Friday afternoon and evening.

