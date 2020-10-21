Advertisement

Woman’s obituary: In lieu of flowers ‘do not vote for Trump’

President Donald Trump waves as he boards Air Force One, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md.
President Donald Trump waves as he boards Air Force One, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — An obituary for a Minneapolis-area woman who died at age 93 included one specific request for her mourners: Do not vote for Donald Trump.

Georgia May Adkins, of Inver Grove Heights, died of a stroke on Sept. 28 at United Hospital in St. Paul.

A pair of obituaries published in the St. Paul Pioneer Press included details of how she wanted to be cremated and then honored with an Oct. 16 church service under COVID-19 protocols. And she preferred that her friends and family not patronize a florist.

“In lieu of flowers, Georgia preferred that you do not vote for Trump,” her Oct. 11 obituary read.

The request made the rounds on social media, attracting admiration from some and condemnation from others, the Pioneer Press reported. On Facebook, a grandchild, Amber Westman, joined in on one of the conversations and said her grandmother was “fierce everyday and remains so through her legacy!”

Adkins was preceded in death by her husband, Eldon Thomas Adkins, and her first husband, Edward Donald Wille, as well as a sister, son, daughter and stepdaughter. She is survived by three daughters, a son, two stepdaughters, 17 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Major Hurricane Epsilon: Tropical storm warning for Bermuda

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Hurricane Epsilon, the 10th of this very busy Atlantic season, was moving toward Bermuda on Wednesday.

Weather Forecast

Wednesday Evening Forecast

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Chris Smith
The warm and humid weather continues with better rain chances in the forecast later this week.

National Politics

US officials: Iran sent emails intimidating American voters

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
US government: Russia, Iran have obtained some voter registration data, aiming to interfere in election.

National Politics

US government: Russia, Iran obtained voter registration data, aiming to interfere in election

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
US government: Russia, Iran obtained voter registration data, aiming to interfere in election

News

Wednesday Evening Forecast

Updated: 25 minutes ago
The warm and humid weather continues over he panhandle w/rain on the way.

Latest News

News

Jackson County Women Write Hurricane Book

Updated: 32 minutes ago
Two Jackson County women wrote a book about Hurricane Michael and the storms impacts on this small town. All profits from the book will go back to the city of Marianna.

News

Governor Stone Restoration

Updated: 33 minutes ago
A nonprofit group is working to restore the historic schooner, Governor Stone, after it was damaged by Hurricane Michael.

News

Voter Intimidation Emails

Updated: 33 minutes ago
Local voters are receiving threatening emails demanding they vote for a specific candidate. We reach out to both the Republican and Democrat parties for a response.

News

Thunder Beach Begins

Updated: 34 minutes ago
Thunder Beach is the first large scale event in the area since COVID, and it officially kicks off today. We are talking with the city about the event and safety protocols, as well as bikers attending the event.

News

Daycare Needs

Updated: 34 minutes ago
There is a huge demand for daycares in our area. One daycare owner we spoke with says she has a waitlist with 50 children on it, and the demand has drastically increased since COVID.

News

Bay County Sheriff’s Office issues body cameras to deputies

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
The Bay County Sheriff’s Office has taken another step to protect its deputies and citizens.