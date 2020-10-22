Alex Fulton is diving headlong into success

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -Alex Fulton has stood out as an athlete since he was very young.

“I remember watching him swim as an 8 year old, 10 year old, making southeastern cuts, and at the same time, I think he was placing high in the state in gymnastics,” said Mosley swim coach, Steve Burdeshaw.

Before he got into diving, Alex was an avid gymnast, so committed to the sport, that his parents decided to homeschool him, but when he was 12, he faced a major roadblock. He broke his back, forcing him to quit gymnastics and wear a brace for months.

“Getting out of the brace, I went right back into swimming and I was like 'Yeah this is cool and all, but I really miss gymnastics. Then, I got into dive, and I was like ‘That gap is filled again,’” said Fulton.

When he discovered his love for diving, there was no stopping him and as a freshman, he qualified for state. But the water is not the only place in which Alex excels, ranked fifth in his class at Mosley, he is the definition of a student-athlete.

“I really try to balance out my school and sports. Right after I get home from swim and dive, I start to grind on school and then go to sleep, wake up, and repeat,” said Fulton.

That “grind” doesn’t go unnoticed.

“Athletes like Alex do bring a distinct skill set to the table. They’re so driven. They’re so competitive. They strive for excellence. They’re goal setters both in the classroom and all the pool deck,” said Mosley and Arnold dive coach, Dana Hagan.

As for the future, Alex is starting the application process for the Naval Academy, where he hopes to make the dive team.

“He’s had his eye on that prize for a long time, and we are behind him 100%," said Hagan.

Hagan, a former diver at the University of Alabama, knows just what it takes to get to the next level.

“College recruiters at all universities and institutions look at that student who is the full package that can handle himself in the classroom, can excel in academics, testing, as well as compete."

On the path he’s paved so far, Alex’s looks to be headed in the right direction.

