Alli Blais is this weeks 850-Strong Student of the Week

850 Student of the Week
850 Student of the Week(WJHG/WECP)
By Natalie Williams
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) -

This week’s 850 Strong Student of the Week is Alli Blais.

Alli is a senior at Mosley High School where she is on the varsity volleyball team. She is currently taking Dual Enrolled classes at Gulf Coast State College while she attends Mosley.

She says by the time she graduates high school she will have her AA from Gulf Coast.

Alli is in the National Honor Society, Beta Club, Pep Club, Mu Alpha Theta, and the president of the Spanish Club.

Alli says she would like to major in business and human resources and then join the Air Force as an officer. She says it is an honor to receive this week’s 850 Strong Student of the Week award.

