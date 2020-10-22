Anglers and divers invited to join forces for a good cause this weeekend

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

Calling all local anglers or divers! There’s an event kicking off this Friday for a good cause. A guest joined us at the station with more details.

The first ever Bay County Hook and Spear Tournament is happening Friday, October 23 and Saturday, October 24 in Panama City. Both anglers and divers are invited to join forces to hunt for the biggest flounder, snapper, triggerfish, and lion fish.

Captains are to report to Papa Joe’s Bayside to check-in. This is also where all weigh-ins will take place.

Proceeds from the tournament will go towards the Toys For Kids Foundation, LLC., a local charity that makes sure children have clothes and toys for Christmas.

