Advertisement

Bay County’s child care shortage

By Olivia Michael
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 8:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

At Creative Kids Academy in Panama City, owner Kim Guynn says business is booming. “So there is a tremendous need for child care in the area, but specifically infants and toddlers, or our one-year-olds.”

Guynn said the shortage of child care following Hurricane Michael has only gone up since COVID-19. “We do have parents that need to go to work to an establishment. We do have parents that are able to work at home right now but need that quiet time to dedicate themselves to their job,” she said.

Guynn believes the solution to the problem is two-fold- “I do think that we need quality staff, staff that is wanting and able to work with that age group, but we do need more space,” but that need may soon be met. Two weeks ago Florida’s First Lady announced $5.2 million will be going towards child care in our area- that includes recruitment and expansion for child care facilities.

“Through that program, we’re actually hoping to either ‘A’ help open entirely new child care businesses in the area, and ‘B’ help expand existing child care businesses in the area,” said communications and community relations director for the Early Learning Coalition of Northwest Florida, Lindsay Holmes.

Many families receive financial help from the coalition, but some have to look elsewhere for child care.

“I think some of them are probably looking towards more privatization, more home-based, or just like a babysitter type thing and that’s a huge expense,” said executive director of Healthy Start, Sharon Trainor.

But Guynn says child care is not only important to a good economy- it’s the backbone. “Child care is such a critical part of our economy for families to work and it’s critical that they get the care they need.”

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Day one of Thunder Beach kicks off Wednesday in Panama City Beach amid COVID-19

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Dani Travis
Day one of Thunder Beach has kicked off at Frank Brown Park after the rally was postponed briefly due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Clarksville man recovers from cancer and COVID-19

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Kellie Sanchez
A month after being released from the second hospital, Nichols finally tested negative for COVID-19 twice, and could start his radiation treatment.

News

An RV fire in Fountain threatened surrounding structures

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Natalie Williams
An RV caught on fire in Fountain, Florida, threatening surrounding structures.

News

Alli Blais is this weeks 850-Strong Student of the Week

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Natalie Williams
850 Strong Student of the Week

News

Governor Stone receives funding for repairs

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Grayson Jarvis
Repairs are expected to begin in 2021, with a launch date targeted for 2022.

Latest News

News

You can help animals affected by hurricanes Laura and Delta

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Natalie Williams
Local non-profits are collecting animal supplies to take to those affected by hurricanes Laura and Delta.

News

Book profits going towards planting oak trees in Marianna

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sam Martello
The book can be purchased at Living Life Repurposed, Marianna City Hall, or on Amazon.

Weather Forecast

Wednesday Evening Forecast

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Chris Smith
The warm and humid weather continues with better rain chances in the forecast later this week.

News

Wednesday Evening Forecast

Updated: 2 hours ago
The warm and humid weather continues over he panhandle w/rain on the way.

News

Jackson County Women Write Hurricane Book

Updated: 2 hours ago
Two Jackson County women wrote a book about Hurricane Michael and the storms impacts on this small town. All profits from the book will go back to the city of Marianna.