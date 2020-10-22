Blountstown cancels first round of SSAC playoffs due to COVID-19 concerns

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -The 2019 Sunshine State Athletic Conference champions, the Blountstown Tigers, have canceled their first round playoff game set for Thursday, October 22, 2020, due to COVID-19 concerns.

An official release from the Calhoun County School District says in part “Out of an abundance of caution, the game scheduled for this evening with Jefferson County has been canceled. This will give local authorities time to investigate and accurately contact trace those individuals potentially affected.” Blountstown is the number 3 seed in the conference playoffs, but there has been no news of adjustments to be made in the scheduling at this time.

